UWF’s Nobles Named Region 2 Coach of the Year

November 28, 2025

UWF Argos Head Coach Kaleb Nobles has been named the American Football Coaches Association Region Two Coach of the Year.

Nobles led the Argos to a 9-1 record in the regular season and a No. 2 seed in Super Region Two for the NCAA postseason. UWF had its best start in program history with a 9-0 record heading into the final game of the regular season. The Argos defeated three nationally ranked teams during the win streak, including wins over No.14 Lenoir-Rhyne, No. 8 West Alabama, and No. 15 Delta State.

UWF was nationally ranked all season and jumped to No. 3 in the country where it remained for the majority of the season.

Last week Nobles earned his first career playoff win when West Florida defeated North Greenville 43-19 in the first round of the NCAA Division II Championships.

The AFCA recognizes five regional Coach of the Year winners in each of the Association’s five divisions: Football Bowl Subdivision, Football Championship Subdivision, Division II, Division III, and NAIA. The winners are selected by Active members of the Association who vote for coaches in their respective regions and divisions.

The season continues for Nobles and the Argos on Saturday, Nov. 29 when the team hosts No. 3 Newberry at PenAir Field at 1 p.m.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 