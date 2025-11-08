Update: Highway 97 Head-on Crash Claims Life Of Pensacola Woman

A head-on collision claimed the life of a woman Thursday night on Highway 97 in Walnut Hill.

Family members have identified the victim as a 70-year-old Pensacola woman.

The crash happened on Highway 97 just north of South Highway 99. Two sedans, both in the southbound lane of Highway 97, collided head-on about 7:50 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol has not yet released the cause of the crash, but it was apparent on scene that one of the vehicles crossed the centerline.

Both drivers were airlifted to a Pensacola hospital where the 70-year-old female, was pronounced deceased.

Highway 97 was closed for hours by the crash.

