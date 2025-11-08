Update: Highway 97 Head-on Crash Claims Life Of Pensacola Woman

November 8, 2025

A head-on collision claimed the life of a woman Thursday night on Highway 97 in Walnut Hill.

Family members have identified the victim as a 70-year-old Pensacola woman.

The crash happened on Highway 97 just north of South Highway 99. Two sedans, both in the southbound lane of Highway 97, collided head-on about 7:50 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol has not yet released the cause of the crash, but it was apparent on scene that one of the vehicles crossed the centerline.

Both drivers were airlifted to a Pensacola hospital where the 70-year-old female, was pronounced deceased.

Highway 97 was closed for hours by the crash.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 