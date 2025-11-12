Three Charged With Attempting To Get Contraband Into Atmore Prison

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) arrested three people suspected of trying to intoruce contraband into Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore and recovered drugs and cellphones, according to state authorities.

After staff at Fountain reported an attempted contraband inciden, authorities said agents conducted a traffic stop on the suspects, who were identified as 21-year-old Jamarion Sanders, 18-year-old Austin Jones and 20-year-old Devon Walton.

The men were arrested and each face the following charges:

Trafficking fentanyl

Trafficking methamphetamine

Trafficking opium

First-degree possession of marijuana

Prohibited activities

First-degree promoting prison contraband

Second-degree promoting prison contraband

Distribution of fentanyl

Distribution of methamphetamine

Distribution of opium

Distribution of a marijuana

Agents also recovered 14 grams of fentanyl, 39 opioid pills, 56 grams of methamphetamine, 152 grams of marijuana and two cellphones, according to ADOC.

From left: Jamarion Sanders, Austin Jones and Devon Walton(Escambia County (Ala.) Jail)