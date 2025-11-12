Three Charged With Attempting To Get Contraband Into Atmore Prison

November 12, 2025

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) arrested three people suspected of trying to intoruce contraband into Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore and recovered drugs and cellphones, according to state authorities.

After staff at Fountain reported an attempted contraband inciden, authorities said agents conducted a traffic stop on the suspects, who were identified as 21-year-old Jamarion Sanders, 18-year-old Austin Jones and 20-year-old Devon Walton.

The men were arrested and each face the following charges:

  • Trafficking fentanyl
  • Trafficking methamphetamine
  • Trafficking opium
  • First-degree possession of marijuana
  • Prohibited activities
  • First-degree promoting prison contraband
  • Second-degree promoting prison contraband
  • Distribution of fentanyl
  • Distribution of methamphetamine
  • Distribution of opium
  • Distribution of a marijuana

Agents also recovered 14 grams of fentanyl, 39 opioid pills, 56 grams of methamphetamine, 152 grams of marijuana and two cellphones, according to ADOC.

From left: Jamarion Sanders, Austin Jones and Devon Walton(Escambia County (Ala.) Jail)

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 