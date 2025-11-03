These Are This Week’s Road Construction Trouble Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Interstate 10 (I-10) Resurfacing, from east of U.S. 29 to east of Davis Highway State Road (S.R.) 291 – Drivers may encounter intermittent inside lane closures on I-10, between mile markers 11 and 14, Sunday, Nov. 2 through Thursday, Nov. 6, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for milling and paving operations and drainage improvements.

S.R. 99 (Beulah Road) Resurfacing from Mobile Highway (S.R. 10A) to Isaacs Lane – Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures on Beulah Road, from Nine Mile Road to Mobile Highway, Sunday, Nov. 2 through Thursday, Nov. 6, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for drainage improvements, curb replacement and pedestrian handrail installation.

S.R. 289 (Ninth Avenue) Resurfacing from Creighton Road (S.R. 274) to Olive Road - Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Ninth Avenue, between Creighton Road and Olive Road, Sunday, Nov. 2 through Thursday, Nov. 6, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., for construction activities.

Brent Lane/Bayou Boulevard Resurfacing, from Davis Highway (S.R. 291) to Baisden Road – Drivers may encounter the following traffic disruptions, Sunday, Nov. 2 through Thursday, Nov. 6, between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m., for drainage improvements and concrete flatwork. Intermittent lane closures on Brent Lane/Bayou Boulevard, from Davis Highway to Baisden Road. On-street parking closures on Bayou Boulevard, between 12th Avenue and Baisden Road.

S.R. 296 (Michigan Avenue) Resurfacing from Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) to North Palafox Street (U.S. 29) – The week of Sunday, Nov. 2, drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures on Michigan Avenue, from Mobile Highway to North Palafox Street, between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. for paving operations and placement of thermoplastic striping.

S.R. 292 (Gulf Beach Highway) Resurfacing from Gulf Beach Highway to Manchester Street – The week of Sunday, Nov. 2, drivers traveling S.R. 292 from Gulf Beach Highway (County Road 292A east) to Manchester Street may encounter nighttime lane closures between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. for milling and resurfacing work. Additionally, a new traffic configuration has been implemented on S.R. 292 between Mills Avenue and just east of Patton Drive, with east and westbound travel lanes shifted to the outside of the roadway to provide space to construct a median traffic separator. Channelizing devices are in place to delineate the work zone.

U.S. 90 (Scenic Highway) Resurfacing, from south of I-10 to south of Hyde Park Road – Drivers on Scenic Highway may encounter intermittent lane closures, from south of I-10 to south of Hyde Park Road, Sunday, Nov. 2 through Thursday, Nov. 6, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for manhole adjustments. Law enforcement will be on site and traffic flaggers will direct drivers safely through the work zone.

Business U.S. 98 (Garden Street) Construction from Pace Boulevard to the I-110 ramp – The week of Sunday, Nov. 2, drivers may encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: Intermittent westbound lane closures on Garden Street, between Brue Street and Alcaniz Street, Monday, Nov. 3, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for milling and paving operations. Garden Street, between Pace Boulevard and N. Donelson Street, is reduced to two travel lanes (one in each direction), as crews perform construction activities on the south side of the street. This temporary traffic configuration will be in place through early 2026. Temporary side street closures south of Garden Street, from B Street to J Street, for stormwater management upgrades. This week, drivers may encounter a closure with detour at D Street and Barrancas Avenue. Signage will be in place to direct drivers through the work zone. On-street parking is closed on the south side of Garden Street, between B Street and L Street. Additionally, periodic on-street parking closures will occur on Garden Street, between A Street and Alcaniz Street, for sidewalk and crosswalk improvements.

I-10 at Nine Mile Road Interchange (Exit 5) Construction – Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions: I-10 eastbound travel lanes near the Nine Mile Road interchange will be closed Sunday, Nov. 2, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for beam placement operations. Drivers will be detoured via the I-10 ramps and Nine Mile Road. Law enforcement will be on site, and directional signage will be in place to guide drivers through the work zone. Intermittent I-10 inside lane closures near the Nine Mile Road interchange, Sunday, Nov. 2 through Thursday, Nov. 6, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Nine Mile Road will be reduced to one travel lane in each direction between the I-10 ramps, Sunday, Nov. 2 through Friday, Nov. 7, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Law enforcement will be on site, and directional signage will be in place to guide drivers through the work zone.

I-10 at U.S. 29 Interchange (Exit 10) Construction – Drivers will encounter the following construction-related traffic disruptions from Sunday, Nov. 2 through Friday, Nov. 7: Intermittent daytime lane closures will occur on North Palafox Street between Whitehead Drive and Hope Drive at the Palafox Street overpass to allow crews to complete roadway construction. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic through the work zone. I-10, between U.S. 29 and I-110, is reduced to two travel lanes in each direction. I-10 east and westbound travel lanes are shifted away from the median area of the roadway, between mile markers 10 and 12, near the U.S. 29 interchange. The length of the U.S. 29 southbound turn lane access to the I-10 eastbound on-ramp has been permanently reduced to allow crews to complete construction activities. A concrete barrier wall and new pavement striping is in place to direct traffic through the work zone. The U.S. 29 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound is closed. U.S. 29 northbound drivers are being detoured to make a U-turn at Broad Street onto U.S. 29 southbound to access I-10 eastbound.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Lake Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between Bayshore Road and Tiger Lake Drive, Sunday, Nov. 2, through Friday, Nov. 7.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.