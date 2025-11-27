Thanksgiving Double Shooting Leaves Two Critical In Cantonment
November 27, 2025
Two people were shot during an argument late Thanksgiving morning in Cantonment.
The shooting happened just before 11:30 in on Tate Road at Dolphin Road.
A male in his 30s and an 18-year-old were both shot. The older male was airlifted by LifeFlight helicopter to a Pensacola hospital, and the 18-year-old was transported by ambulance. Both victims were trauma alerts.
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigation is in its early stages, but deputies say the shooting stemmed from some sort of dispute, and the victims shot each other. according to spokesperson Morgan Lewis.
Further details have not been released.
NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.
