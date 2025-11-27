Thanksgiving Double Shooting Leaves Two Critical In Cantonment

November 27, 2025

Two people were shot during an argument late Thanksgiving morning in Cantonment.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 in on Tate Road at Dolphin Road.

A male in his 30s and an 18-year-old were both shot. The older male was airlifted by LifeFlight helicopter to a Pensacola hospital, and the 18-year-old was transported by ambulance. Both victims were trauma alerts.

For more photos, click here.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office investigation is in its early stages, but deputies say the shooting stemmed from some sort of dispute, and the victims shot each other. according to spokesperson Morgan Lewis.

Further details have not been released.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Thanksgiving Double Shooting Leaves Two Critical In Cantonment”

  1. Jason on November 27th, 2025 2:43 pm

    Nothing screams “Happy Thanksgiving, now pass the turkey” like arguing and being shot. Sigh!





