Tate Aggies Win Nailbiter Over Bartram Trail To Advance To Tourney Semifinal

The Tate Aggies beat the Bartram Trail Bears in a 21-19 nailbiter in the 4A-7A Florida Invitational Tournament (FIT) regional finals Thursday night.

Tate took a 7-0 lead on a quarterback keeper—by sophomore Tanner Clark—as time expired in the first quarter. Clark added the second score on the night for the Aggies on another QB keeper with 31 seconds to go in the half.

With about a minute to go in the game, the Bears were inside the 12-yard line when the Aggies picked it off to seal the win.

Tate will host Chiles in the 4A-7A semifinals on Friday, November 28—the day after Thanksgiving.

