FHP: Log Truck Driver, 83, Failed To Yield Causing Serious Injury Rollover Crash

November 24, 2025

The Florida Highway Patrol said an 83-year-old log truck driver failed to yield at a stop sign, causing a serious roll-over crash Monday morning in the Quintette Community.

The crash happened about 8 a.m. on Highway 95A at East Quintette Road when the log truck driver made a left turn entering the roadway in front of an SUV driven by a 53-year-old Pensacola woman. The truck came to a controlled stop on the shoulder of the roadway, while the SUV came to a stop upside down in the southbound lane of Highway 95A.

The SUV driver was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in serious condition. The truck driver was not injured.

The Molino and Cantonment stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS, and Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

