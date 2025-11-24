Still A Few Appointments Left To Let The Miracle League Fry Your Thanksgiving Turkey

November 24, 2025

With rows of timers and a command center, a small army of volunteers will be ready to fry your Thanksgiving turkey.

The annual Miracle League of Pensacola Turkey Fry Fundraiser will be Wednesday, November 26.

Last year, the Miracle League fried about 350 turkeys to golden brown perfection, with the help of volunteers from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office cadets and American Legion Post 340.

The turkey fry will take place from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 26, the day before Thanksgiving at the Miracle League fields at the corner of Nine Mile Road and Airway Drive (the east end of the John R. Jones Sports Complex).

To make an appointment or for more information, call (850) 490-7035 (leave a message if no answer). Time slots are limited; walkups are welcome, but appointments take priority.

To have your turkey fried by the Miracle League, you must do the following before arriving at the park:

  • Completely defrost and clean the turkey and remove the inside packing. If this is not done prior to arriving at the park, they will not be able to fry your turkey.
  • Be on time for your appointment made at the number above.
  • A minimum donation of $35 per turkey is needed to help cover costs, and any additional donation will benefit the Miracle League.

For a photo gallery from last year, click here.

The Miracle League provides physically and mentally challenged children a safe and spirited program in which they can hit, run, and catch on a baseball field – just like other kids. MLP offers a unique and memorable opportunity that these children would not otherwise have. It is a place where every player plays, every player hits, every player gets on base, every player scores, and every player wins – every inning.

