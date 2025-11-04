Shawn Lassiter Sworn In As Atmore’s New Mayor (With Gallery)

In Atmore Monday, newly-elected Mayor Shawn Lassiter was sworn into office. He has served as interim mayor since July 1, after Jim Staff retired after 24 years of service.

During an organizational meeting, councilmembers were also sworn in: Bob Turk, Jerome Webster, Eunice Johnson, David Dobson, and Bub Gideons.

Turk and Gideons are newly elected, replacing longtime council members Webb Nall and Chris Harrison, who did not seek re-election. Dobson was elected after being appointed to fill Lassiter’s council term when Lassiter was appointed interim mayor.

Municipal Judge Karean Reynolds, City Clerk Becca Smith, Director of Public Safety Chuck Brooks, Police Chief Ken Sessions and Fire Chief Ronald Peebles were also sworn into their positions.

The council also appointed Webster as mayor pro tem, Joe Whitt as municipal prosecutor, Gordon Godwin as public defender, Bill Wasden as city attorney, and Smith as city clerk.

Employment was continued by ordinance for all classified officers and employees.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.