Sen. Ashley Moody Asks Trump To Allow Blue Angels Homecoming Show

Florida Senator Ashley Moody has sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking that he allow the Blue Angels Homecoming Show to continue as planned a NAS Pensacola

On October 31, NAS Pensacola announced that the 2025 Homecoming Show, which was scheduled from November 14-15, had been canceled due to the federal government shutdown. The show typically has hundreds of thousands of visitors and is considered a vital part of the local and regional economy.

Click here for a pdf of Moody’s letter to Trump.

Moody’s Letter

Dear President Trump,

I would like to begin by sincerely thanking you for your steadfast commitment to rekindling American patriotism and for continually honoring the courage, dedication, and sacrifice of our men and women in uniform. Under your leadership, Americans can once again take pride in the unmatched capabilities of our nation’s Armed Forces and all our service members do to keep our country safe, free, and independent.

As you know, this year marks a remarkable milestone for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps as they celebrate their 250th anniversary of defending this nation and our freedoms.

Naval Air Station Pensacola, also known as the Cradle of Naval Aviation, has served as a vital component of our country’s military readiness mission for over 100 years. This air station is home to the world-famous U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron Blue Angels and is a point of pride for our military and the Pensacola community and surrounding Panhandle – not only through precision flying, but as a tool to boost recruitment, community outreach and morale.

Later this month, the Blue Angels were scheduled to participate in their Homecoming Air Show at Naval Air Station Pensacola. This air show is one of Pensacola’s largest events which was expected to draw over 150,000 visitors and generate millions of dollars in economic impact. However, the ongoing Democrat Shutdown has led to the event’s cancellation. Our fighter pilots, service members, and the hundreds of thousands of patriotic Americans who planned to attend should not be deprived of this meaningful tradition because of political circumstances in Washington, D.C. – especially on such a momentous anniversary.

Mr. President, as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, I respectfully request your consideration in issuing a directive to the Blue Angels so this premier demonstration of military skill may continue as planned.

Finally, if you grant this request and the Homecoming air show is to continue as planned, I would be honored to host you in our shared home state of Florida to recognize the tremendous impact the Blue Angels Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron has on the region and across the nation.

Thank you for your consideration of this important matter.

Sincerely,

Ashley Moody