Roy “Chuck” Skaggs, 60, of Walnut Hill, FL, passed away on November 17, 2025, at his home. He was born on October 27, 1965, in Pensacola, FL, to Bennie Skaggs and Emogene Mitchell Beck. Chuck was employed with International Paper Company, where he later retired. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and riding his tractor. He was also a member of Dry Springs Holiness Church.

Chuck is preceded in death by his parents, Bennie Skaggs and Emogene Mitchell Beck, and his grandparents, A.D. Spence and Hazel Spence.

Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Alice Wood Skaggs, his sons, Riley (Erica) Skaggs of Cantonment, FL, and Corey Skaggs of Jay, FL; his daughter, Danielle (Alex) Scanlon of Pace, FL; his sisters, Christy Kolb of Pensacola, FL, and Sharon Skaggs of Texas; his grandchildren, Beverly Skaggs, Logan Skaggs, Gracie Skaggs, and Xander Scanlon, his niece; Bethany, his nephews; Aaron, and Ryan, and many other cousins, family, and friends whom loved him dearly.

A memorial service for Chuck will be held on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at the Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Joe Gibson officiating.

