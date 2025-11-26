Pine Meadow Elementary Turkey Trot Raises Funds For Outdoor Play Improvements

Pine Meadow Elementary students took part in Turkey Trot 2025 over two days last week.

The event raised money for upgrades to the school’s outdoor play area – with a goal of $15,000 to resurface the basketball courts, replace the sun sails over the playground and purchase a 9-square-in-the-air frame for the older students.

