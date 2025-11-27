Miracle League Holds 15th Annual Turkey Fry (With Photo Gallery)

For the 15th year, the Miracle League of Pensacola held their annual turkey fry fundraiser on Wednesday at their park on East Nine Mile Road.

A small army of volunteers worked to deep fry hundreds of turkeys to perfection, with rows of timers keeping track of the cooking time at a command center of sorts. They worked to make sure the turkeys were ready to enjoy on Thanksgiving.

For a photo gallery, click here.

The Miracle League provides physically and mentally challenged children a safe and spirited program in which they can hit, run, and catch on a baseball field – just like other kids. The MLP offers a unique and memorable opportunity these children would not otherwise have. It is a place where every player plays, every player hits, every player gets on base, every player scores, and every player wins – every inning.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.