Middle 70s For Sunday; 30s For Sunday Night

Here is your official North Escambia are forecast:

Sunday: Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 36. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Veterans Day: Sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Patchy frost after 1am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 37. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Patchy frost before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Pictured: A dry, dusty peanut harvest Saturday afternoon in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.