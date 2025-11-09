Middle 70s For Sunday; 30s For Sunday Night
November 9, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia are forecast:
Sunday: Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 36. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Veterans Day: Sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Patchy frost after 1am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 37. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: Patchy frost before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75.
Pictured: A dry, dusty peanut harvest Saturday afternoon in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
