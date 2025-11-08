Man Convicted Of Murdering Victim He Followed From The Molino Tom Thumb

An Atmore man has been convicted of murdering a man in Pace after following him from the Molno Tom Thumb.

A jury found Ja’Cobey Quartise James guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison when he is sentenced in January 2026.

On June 19, 2023, Joseph Liebe was driving home from work and stopped at the Tom Thumb in Molino. Liebe left the gas station and, unbeknownst to him, was followed by James and two other men in a Chevrolet Tahoe. The men had observed Liebe at the gas station and believed that he had cash on his person, according to prosecutors.

Liebe eventually turned onto Wallace Lake Road and pulled to the side of the road after the vehicle following him flashed its lights at him. The Tahoe pulled up beside Liebe’s vehicle and James stepped out of the passenger seat. James pulled out a firearm and fired ten shots at Liebe’s vehicle as he attempted to drive away.

Charges against Ty’jerrious Keon Malone were dropped, and Marcus Terel Dickinson was found mentally or physically unfit to stand trial, according to court records.