Local Church Pays Off $6.5 Million In Medical Debt For 4,400 Escambia County Residents

In an extraordinary act of generosity and faith in action, Transformation Church announced Sunday that it has paid off more than $6.52 million in medical debt for 4,400 people throughout Escambia County.

Through a partnership with Undue Medical Debt, a national nonprofit that purchases and forgives medical debt for pennies on the dollar, Transformation Church’s donation was multiplied to abolish millions in burdensome medical bills for local families.

The medical debt forgiveness targeted individuals and households in Escambia County who either earn 4x or below the federal poverty level or whose medical debt equals 5% or more of their annual income. Medical debt relief was not requested and recipients were not required to apply — they will simply by notified by mail this week of the debt abolishment — with no tax consequences, no penalties, and no repayment required.

‘Transformation is more than a name — it’s a calling,” said Pastor Brad Livingston, lead pastor of Transformation Church. “We believe the church should be known for generosity, compassion, and impact. Today, thousands of our neighbors are being set free, and that’s something worth celebrating.”

Medical debt remains one of the leading causes of financial hardship in America. For many, a single medical emergency can spiral into years of debt and stress. By stepping in to erase millions in medical debt, Transformation Church said it hopes to ignite a movement of compassion and generosity that spreads far beyond Escambia County.

Transformation Church is a faith community based in Pensacola dedicated to helping people “Encounter God, Experience Community, and Engage Their World”. The church has locations at 6800 Mobile Highway, 3141 Gulf Breeze Parkway and streams online. A new location is coming soon to the University of West Florida Campus.