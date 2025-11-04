Here Is Today’s SEC Soccer Tournament Quarterfinal Schedule (With Auburn, LSU Pictures)

The SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament continues in North Escambia on Tuesday with quarterfinal action at Ashton Brosnaham Park.

The schedule for Tuesday is as follows:

#2 Vanderbilt vs. #10 Alabama, 11:30 a.m.

#3 Georgia vs. # 6 Kentucky, 2 p.m.

#1 Arkansas vs #8 Mississippi State, 4:30 p.m.

#4 Tennessee vs #5 LSU, 7 p.m.

Sunday scores were as follows:

Pictured: LSA defeated Auburn 3-2 Sunday night at Ashton Brosnaham Park. NorthEscambia.com photos by Allie Penton, click to enlarge.