Here Is Today’s SEC Soccer Tournament Quarterfinal Schedule (With Auburn, LSU Pictures)
November 4, 2025
The SEC Women’s Soccer Tournament continues in North Escambia on Tuesday with quarterfinal action at Ashton Brosnaham Park.
The schedule for Tuesday is as follows:
- #2 Vanderbilt vs. #10 Alabama, 11:30 a.m.
- #3 Georgia vs. # 6 Kentucky, 2 p.m.
- #1 Arkansas vs #8 Mississippi State, 4:30 p.m.
- #4 Tennessee vs #5 LSU, 7 p.m.
Sunday scores were as follows:
- #10 Alabama 2, #7 South Carolina 0
- #6 Kentucky 1, #11 Florida 0
- #8 Mississippi State 1, #9 Oklahoma 0
- #5 LSU 3, # 12 Auburn 2
- For more photos from LSU and Auburn, click here.
- For photos from Kentucky and Florida, click here.
- For photos from Mississippi State and Oklahoma, click here.
Pictured: LSA defeated Auburn 3-2 Sunday night at Ashton Brosnaham Park. NorthEscambia.com photos by Allie Penton, click to enlarge.
