Hands-On Heroes: Scouts Witness EMS, Fire Rescue, and Trauma Care in Action

Scouts has a chance to see first responders in action on Saturday at the Hadji Shrine on Nine Mile Road during the Pensacola Bay First Responder Camporee, hosted by the Gulf Coast Council.

In a demonstration, Escambia County Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS responded to a staged motor vehicle crash with two ejected patients. In the scenario, one patient experienced minor injuries, while the second was a trauma patient.

For more photos, click here.

First responders demonstrated to attendees how they would respond to the scenario in real time. LifeFlight arrived and transported the critical patient while ECFR worked to extricate a third patient trapped in the vehicle.

The scenario demonstrated to attendees the teamwork required to achieve the best possible outcome. Prior to ECFR and EMS arrival, Escambia County Emergency Communications provided crucial information to the responders in order to best prepare them for when they arrive to the incident.

As the first responders were working the incident, ECFR Battalion Chief Dan Brask provided a narration to attendees.

Participating agencies included: Escambia County Fire, Escambia County EMS, LifeFlight, BRACE, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol, American Red Cross, Escambia County Emergency Communications and the Five Flags Amateur Radio Association.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.