Fresh Produce on Wheels From Millie Mobile Market Today In Molino And Century

November 12, 2025

The Millie Mobile Market is scheduled to be in Molino and Century on Wednesday with a variety of fresh produce.

Molino Community Center (Molino Library) — 6450 North Highway 95A from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Abundant Life Assembly of God in Century — 8040 North Century Boulevard from 1–3 p.m.

During the Molino visit, Millie will offer a menu of fresh produce at discounted prices. Items available may include apples, bell peppers, cabbage, carrots, garlic, lemons, limes, oranges, yellow onions, red potatoes, and sweet potatoes. The selection varies each visit and is based upon availability.

Millie travels routes throughout Feeding the Gulf Coast’s Florida service area, addressing pockets of low food access (food deserts) where supermarkets are scarce, to provide community members the opportunity to buy affordable fresh produce and other nutritious foods at a significantly discounted rate. Feeding the Gulf Coast collaborates with local farmers to purchase produce when available specifically for the Millie Mobile Market.

Only debit or credit cards are accepted at Millie; no cash.

Pictured: Millie Mobile Market at the Molino Library last month. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 