Four Teens Escape Burning Pickup in McDavid After Highway 29 Crash

November 26, 2025

Four teens were in a regular cab pickup truck that burst into flames after crashing in McDavid.

One of the teens was transported to an area hospital following the crash; the other three were not seriously injured.

The crash happened around 4:53 Friday evening on Highway 29 near Highway 164, across from the McDavid Fire Station.

The pickup truck left the roadway and crashed through a fence next to the Kynette’s Place convenience store. It came to rest overturned in the yard of an adjacent home before catching fire.

The occupants were able to escape the truck on their own before the fire was extinguished by Escambia County Fire Rescue.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

