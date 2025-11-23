Florida Man Dies, Woman Injured In Baldwin County Crash

November 23, 2025

An Escambia County, Florida, man was killed in a crash Saturday morning in Baldwin County, Alabama.

Alabama State Troopers said a Kia driven by 64-year-old Lee H. Hill of Pensacola left the roadway about 18 miles north of the Robertsdale city limits and struck a tree. Hill, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Troopers said a passenger in the Kia, 59-year-old Cassandra Allen of Pensacola, was also not wearing a seat belt and was transported to Baptist Hospital in Pensacola. An update on her condition was not available.

Troopers are continuing to investigate.

File photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 