Florida Man Dies, Woman Injured In Baldwin County Crash

An Escambia County, Florida, man was killed in a crash Saturday morning in Baldwin County, Alabama.

Alabama State Troopers said a Kia driven by 64-year-old Lee H. Hill of Pensacola left the roadway about 18 miles north of the Robertsdale city limits and struck a tree. Hill, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Troopers said a passenger in the Kia, 59-year-old Cassandra Allen of Pensacola, was also not wearing a seat belt and was transported to Baptist Hospital in Pensacola. An update on her condition was not available.

Troopers are continuing to investigate.

File photo.