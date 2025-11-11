Flomaton Delays Appointment Of Police Chief, Other Positions; Seats New Council Member

The Flomaton Town Council took no action Monday night on the appointment of a police chief, municipal judge, town clerk, superintendent of public works, or town attorney.

When newly elected mayor Arthur Odom was sworn into office on November 3, he deferred appointments to the key town leadership positions, saying that he needed time to speak to each of the individuals currently in the positions.

At Odom’s request, the council has deferred any selections until their next meeting on December 8. In the meantime, all of the positions remain unchanged from the previous administration.

“After speaking with citizens of the Town of Flomaton, several different mayors, and consulting with the (Alabama) League of Municipalities, I would like to make a motion that we table the appointments at this time,” Odom said. “We are currently consulting with the League about possible legal matters, and they recommended that we postpone it until we can get a clear answer.”

The council unanimously approved the mayor’s request.

In other business Monday, the Flomaton Town Council:

Appointed Alex Bradley to permanently fill the District 2 seat on the council. Bradley was temporarily appointed to the seat to replace Lillian Dean. Dean resigned October 13 for health reasons, just before she passed away on November 1.

Approved a proclamation for National Hospice Palliative Care Month (pictured below).

Approved a state loan for $405,000 for remaining work on a project at the town’s sewage lagoon.

Approved an interlocal agreement with Central Water Works to purchase water as-needed on an emergency basis for $325 per 1,000 gallons using an interconnect on Old Atmore Road.

Approved a resolution to participate in an Alabama severe weather sales tax holiday in February 2026.

Held a 16-minute executive session out of council chambers to “discuss the good name and character” of an employee.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.