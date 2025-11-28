Federal Sentence For Escambia Man On Firearms Charges

November 28, 2025

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to federal prison on firearms charges.

Donavon Idris Ellis, 27, was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison after previously pleading guilty to possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon.

Court documents reflect that a search warrant was executed at the his residence in March 2024, during which law enforcement found and seized two loaded firearms, boxes of bulk ammunition, and multiple magazines, including a large capacity drum magazine. Ellis admitted to law enforcement that the two firearms were his. In 2021, Ellis was of three federal counts of distribution of carfentanil.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 