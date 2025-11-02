Escambia Tax Collector Begins Collection Of Over $526 Million In Taxes

November 2, 2025

Collection has started for real estate and tangible personal property taxes in Escambia County. According to Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford, this year’s rolls include 184,873 accounts totaling over $526 million. Bills were delivered to the post office on October 31 for mailing.

Tax revenue is generated for the various taxing authorities and is approximated as follows:

  • Escambia County Board of County Commissioners – $256 million
  • District School Board – $193 million
  • City of Pensacola – $34 million
  • Sheriff MSTU – $16.5 million
  • Escambia Children’s Trust – $12.5 million
  • Library MSTU – $11.8 million
  • Northwest Florida Water Management – $697,000
  • Downtown Improvement Board – $875,000
  • Town of Century – $59,800

MSBU collections are detailed as follows:

  • County Fire Protection – $37.5 million
  • City Stormwater – $4.8 million
  • Other MSBUs – $994,000

Payment discounts are available as follows

  • November payments are discounted 4%
  • December payments are discounted 3%
  • January payments are discounted 2%
  • February payments are discounted 1%
  • March payments receive no discount, and the gross amount is due by close of business on March 31, 2026. Any payment made April 1 and after is considered delinquent and will be assessed a penalty.

