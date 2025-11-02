Escambia Tax Collector Begins Collection Of Over $526 Million In Taxes

Collection has started for real estate and tangible personal property taxes in Escambia County. According to Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford, this year’s rolls include 184,873 accounts totaling over $526 million. Bills were delivered to the post office on October 31 for mailing.

Tax revenue is generated for the various taxing authorities and is approximated as follows:

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners – $256 million

District School Board – $193 million

City of Pensacola – $34 million

Sheriff MSTU – $16.5 million

Escambia Children’s Trust – $12.5 million

Library MSTU – $11.8 million

Northwest Florida Water Management – $697,000

Downtown Improvement Board – $875,000

Town of Century – $59,800

MSBU collections are detailed as follows:

County Fire Protection – $37.5 million

City Stormwater – $4.8 million

Other MSBUs – $994,000

Payment discounts are available as follows