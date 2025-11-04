Escambia Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Sexually Battery Of Young Girl

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to life in station prison for the sexual battery of a young girl.

Jonathan Aaron Speaker was sentenced to serve life in state prison and was also designated a sexual predator by Circuit Court Judge John Simon. Speaker was found guilty by a jury of two counts of sexual battery (while in a position of custodial authority) and one count of lewd or lascivious molestation (victim 12-15 years of age).

The investigation began after a report that Speaker had inappropriately touched a minor child in his custody. The abuse took place several years and started when the victim was 9-years-old. During the investigation, a controlled call was conducted with Speaker. During the call, Speaker told the victim that it was his “demon” that did these things to the victim.

The investigation and arrest were conducted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, and Assistant State Attorney, Carrie Gilmer prosecuted this case.