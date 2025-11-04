Escambia Man Sentenced To Life In Prison For Sexually Battery Of Young Girl

November 4, 2025

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to life in station prison for the sexual battery of a young girl.

Jonathan Aaron Speaker was sentenced to serve life in state prison and was also designated a sexual predator by Circuit Court Judge John Simon. Speaker was found guilty by a jury of two counts of sexual battery (while in a position of custodial authority) and one count of lewd or lascivious molestation (victim 12-15 years of age).

The investigation began after a report that Speaker had inappropriately touched a minor child in his custody. The abuse took place several years and started when the victim was 9-years-old. During the investigation, a controlled call was conducted with Speaker. During the call, Speaker told the victim that it was his “demon” that did these things to the victim.

The investigation and arrest were conducted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, and Assistant State Attorney, Carrie Gilmer prosecuted this case.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 