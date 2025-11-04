Escambia County Completes Multiple North Escambia Road, Drainage Projects In-House

November 4, 2025

Over the past several months, Escambia County has used county staff rather than outside contractors to save not only time but also money on road and drainage projects.

“We save a lot of money by doing it in-house,” Public Works Director Jamey Higdon said. “Using county crews and equipment also saves time compared to putting out contracts out to bid.”

Some of the North Escambia projects recently completed by county staff include:

  • drainage projects on Macks Road, Pine Forest Road, State Line Road, Nokomis Road, Meadows Road, and Pineville Road
  • shoulder work on West Highway 4
  • bridge approaches on Rockaway Creek Road and Arthur Brown Road
  • complete milling of Jakes Road. Crews will complete the milling on Jones Road soon.

In addition, Higdon said county crews will replace drainage pipe under Highway 4 near Northview High School. The work, which will require closure of Highway 4 and a detour, is currently slated for the school district’s Christmas break.

Pictured: This serious drainage washout on Macks Road near Bratt was repaired in-house by Escambia County Public Works staff. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

