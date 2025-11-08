Ernest Ward Middle School Honors Veterans (With Photo Gallery)

November 8, 2025

Ernest Ward Middle School held its annual Veterans Day program Friday, honoring veterans in the community.

The program featured the presentation of colors by the Northview High School NJROTC; patriotic music; drama presentations; a memory table; and a “Tribute to the Armed Services” with the Patriot Guard.

For a photo gallery, click here.

The annual Veterans Day program at Ernest Ward is a longstanding community tradition, held annually (except in 2020) for over a quarter century.

NorthEscambia.com photos; click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 