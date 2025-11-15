Erica Lynn White

Ms. Erica Lynn White, age 40, passed away Tuesday, November 11, 2025 in Atmore, Ala.

Ms. White was born in Monroe County where she was a resident for most of her life and was a member of Oak Grove Lighthouse Church.

Preceded in death by her grandparents, Mr. A.O. White and Ruth White, Carolyn Rowell and Roy Rowell.

Survivors include: her parents, Bruce and Kathy Rowell White of Monroeville; two sons, Hunter White of Monroeville and Aiden Jordan of Brewton; a brother, Blake White of Monroeville; a sister, Temeshia Bailey of Uriah; 4 nieces; 3 nephews; and 2 great-nieces.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 11:00 A.M. at Excel Cemetery.