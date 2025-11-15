Erica Lynn White
November 15, 2025
Ms. Erica Lynn White, age 40, passed away Tuesday, November 11, 2025 in Atmore, Ala.
Ms. White was born in Monroe County where she was a resident for most of her life and was a member of Oak Grove Lighthouse Church.
Preceded in death by her grandparents, Mr. A.O. White and Ruth White, Carolyn Rowell and Roy Rowell.
Survivors include: her parents, Bruce and Kathy Rowell White of Monroeville; two sons, Hunter White of Monroeville and Aiden Jordan of Brewton; a brother, Blake White of Monroeville; a sister, Temeshia Bailey of Uriah; 4 nieces; 3 nephews; and 2 great-nieces.
Graveside services will be Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 11:00 A.M. at Excel Cemetery.
