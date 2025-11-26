Ensley Firefighters Free Rescue Puppy Stuck In Ductwork

November 26, 2025

Escambia County Fire Rescue firefighters rescued a puppy on Bush Street.

A crew from the Ensley Fire Station’s Ladder 6 confirmed that a puppy had fallen through an HVAC vent opening in the floor and was stuck in the duct work. The crew quickly got to work, accessing the crawl space and removing the duct work to safely rescue the puppy.

In about 20 minutes, the uninjured puppy was free and reunited with his family.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com

