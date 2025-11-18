Ella Ree Moye

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Ella Ree Monk Moye, on November 11, 2025. She passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Ella was born on September 17, 1935, in Castleberry, Alabama. She was the beloved daughter of Richard Thomas and Martha Alice Monk and the cherished youngest of six children. From the very beginning, Ella’s life was filled with laughter, creativity, and faith; gifts she carried with her and shared so generously with everyone she met.

A Pensacola-area resident for over 50 years, Ella built a beautiful life centered around her family, faith, and community. She married the love of her life, William R. “Dick” Moye, Sr. and together they shared 59 wonderful years of marriage; a union built on faith, laughter, and steadfast love.

Ella was an avid painter, a gifted poet, and a talented seamstress whose creativity brightened the world around her. In 1997, she was crowned Ms. Senior Gulf Coast Alabama, a title that reflected her grace, warmth, and timeless beauty.

She loved the simple pleasures; days at the beach, fishing by the water, and cheering on the Alabama Crimson Tide. She cherished holidays and family gatherings, where her laughter and wit filled every room. Ella never met a stranger; she had a natural way of making everyone feel welcomed, seen, and loved. She touched countless lives with her wisdom, humor, and unwavering spirit of perseverance, leaving a lasting impression on all who were blessed to know her.

A member of Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church, Ella’s faith in Jesus Christ was the cornerstone of her life. More than anything, she wanted everyone she met to know and love Jesus. Her unwavering faith and joyful spirit were her greatest testimonies.

Ella was a devoted Mother and “Grannie” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her love continues to live on through her family. Her life was a beautiful reflection of faith, love, laughter, and grace, a legacy that will remain forever in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

Though our hearts are heavy, we find peace in knowing that she is now home with her Savior, rejoicing in the eternal love of Jesus Christ.

Preceded in death by her husband, William Richard “Dick” Moye Sr.; parents, Richard Thomas and Martha Alice Monk; brothers, Daniel Monk (Lucille), Clifford Monk (Evelyn), and Kenneth Monk; sisters, Peggy Lambeth, Myrtle Clark (Erbie), and Lou Barker.

She is survived by her children, Richard Vernon “Dicky” Moye (Pam), Angela Moye Douglas (Mike), Alicia Moye McCormick (Terry), William Richard “Richie” Moye, Jr. (Dana), William Russell “Rusty” Moye (Mandy), and Timothy Warren Moye (Maria); 15 Grandchildren: Candi Stokes (John), Pamela Williams (Jason), Josh Moye, Shane Moye (Kayla), Sara Henderson (Bill), Ashley McCormick, Brittany Brown, Richard “RJ” Moye (Megan), Preston Moye (Kelly), Melissa Appleby (Andrew), Casey Moye (Ashley), Russ Moye, Brad Moye, Trenton Moye, and Jolene Douglas; 15 Great Grandchildren: Courtney, Katelyn, McKenzie, Kash, Parker, Reagan, Aubrey, Carson, Nolan, Bryce, Pearsyn, Bryndle, Wilson, Gracelynn, and Riley.

A celebration of her life will be held at Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church, 140 W Bogia Rd, McDavid, Florida 32568, on Monday, November 17, 2025, with visitation at 10:00 AM and service to follow at 11:00 AM. We would like for you to consider wearing colorful clothing at her request.

Active pallbearers will be her grandsons, RJ, Shane, Preston, Josh, Russ, Brad, Trenton, and Casey. Honorary pallbearers: Bill Henderson, Jason Williams, John Stokes, and Andrew Appleby.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church, PO Box 3410, McDavid, Florida 32568.