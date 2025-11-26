Cooler, Drier Air Arrives
November 26, 2025
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. North wind around 10 mph.
Thanksgiving Day: Sunny, with a high near 58. North wind around 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 51.
Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.
Monday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
Comments