Cooler, Drier Air Arrives

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. North wind around 10 mph.

Thanksgiving Day: Sunny, with a high near 58. North wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Monday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.