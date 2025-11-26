Cooler, Drier Air Arrives

November 26, 2025

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. North wind around 10 mph.

Thanksgiving Day: Sunny, with a high near 58. North wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Monday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 