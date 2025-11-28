Connie Lee Pilkington

Connie Lee Pilkington, 78, of Pensacola, FL, went home to the Lord on Sunday, November 2, 2025.

Connie was born January 9, 1947, to the late Alonzo Lee and Mary Lee May Garrison in Centerville, IA. where she lived until a family move to Sigourney in 1960. Sigourney was home for Connie through her high school graduation in the summer of ’65. Connie worked as a Church Administrator for the majority of her life, retiring in 2005. When her husband Bob retired in 2007, they began traveling for longer periods of time visiting with Pensacola, FL family, Texas friends and Quincy, CA family. In 2015 they sold their home in Rock Island, IL and purchased a home in Pensacola, FL -trading white snow for white sand. Connie and Bob continued to travel, but with Pensacola as home base- enjoying seasonal travels to Texas and California and long summers along the Mississippi River in Iowa/Illinois. Connie was an avid reader, she enjoyed refinishing furniture, crafting, and loved a cozy campfire. She so loved cooking and baking her famous recipes for family and friends.

Connie is survived by her husband of 32 years Robert; daughter, Angela (Brent); son, Michael (Tonia); stepdaughter, Rebecca (Justin); stepson, Jeff (Nancy); 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held 10:00am, Saturday, November 29, 2025, at Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel, Pensacola, FL.

A Memorial Service in Iowa will be held at 10:00am Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at Holm Funeral Home in Sigourney, IA, with a committal service immediately following at Pennington Cemetery.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Brent Lane, Carson DeFerrari, Jarrett Scully, Justin Leer, Kyle Leer, Jacob Pilkington.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Alisha Watson (Ascension Sacred Heart Medical), and Travis (Ascension Sacred Heart ER) Vitas Hospice.