Chance Of Rain Today; Frost And Freeze Next Week

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the morning.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 80. West wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Widespread frost after 3am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light north in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Veterans Day: Widespread frost before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday Night: Areas of frost. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 36.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75.