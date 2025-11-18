Century’s New Logo Now Appearing On Town Vehicles

The Town of Century’s recently approved logo is now appearing on town vehicles.

The logo, which will also be used as an official seal, will appear on town documents, signage, websites, and vehicles. Stationery, signage, and digital materials will be updated over time to keep costs at a minimum.

The town council approved the logo in September at a design cost of $250.

Pictured: The new Town fo Century logo on a town work truck. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.