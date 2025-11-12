Century Chamber Honors Veterans With A Cookout

The Century Area Chamber of Commerce held a Veterans Day Celebration Cookout on Tuesday.

Veterans shared stories of their service, including appreciation for their wives at home as they served America, before a smoked pulled pork meal.

Pictured: Pictured top: (L-R) Veterans Joshua Roberson, James Spears, John Bass, and Ben Boutwell, attended an appreciation cookout on Tuesday at the Century Area Chamber of Commerce. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.