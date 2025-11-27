Cantonment Rotary Provides Thanksgiving Meals For 1,400 North Escambia Residents

About 1,400 people can enjoy a complete Thanksgiving meal this year thanks to the members and friends of the Cantonment Rotary Club.

Wednesday, the club distributed everything for a complete turkey meal to 330 families in the North Escambia area. The recipients were chosen with the help of guidance counselors at seven local schools who helped identify families that might need a little help this time of year.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Many of the meals were distributed by the Quintette Community Park Association and the Cantonment Improvement Committee in their respective areas.

The Tate High School cheerleaders volunteered Wednesday at Wilde Lake Church to help package over $16,000 worth of food from Publix for delivery.

Cantonment Rotary started the annual tradition in 2009 with just nine families.

“We are all about giving,” Cantonment Rotary Club President Greg Shoemaker said. “One of the reasons I joined Rotary, is because I saw all of the good that it does. This is our biggest giveaway every year when we feed people at Thanksgiving.”

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.