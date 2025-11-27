Cantonment Rotary Provides Thanksgiving Meals For 1,400 North Escambia Residents

November 27, 2025

About 1,400 people can enjoy a complete Thanksgiving meal this year thanks to the members and friends of the Cantonment Rotary Club.

Wednesday, the club distributed everything for a complete turkey meal to 330 families in the North Escambia area. The recipients were chosen with the help of guidance counselors at seven local schools who helped identify families that might need a little help this time of year.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Many of the meals were distributed by the Quintette Community Park Association and the Cantonment Improvement Committee in their respective areas.

The Tate High School cheerleaders volunteered Wednesday at Wilde Lake Church to help package over $16,000 worth of food from Publix for delivery.

Cantonment Rotary started the annual tradition in 2009 with just nine families.

“We are all about giving,” Cantonment Rotary Club President Greg Shoemaker said. “One of the reasons I joined Rotary, is because I saw all of the good that it does. This is our biggest giveaway every year when we feed people at Thanksgiving.”

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 