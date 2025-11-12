Cantonment Man Charged With Felony Battery Of His Parents

A Cantonment man has been charged in connection with a domestic disturbance that injured both of his parents, requiring hospitalization.

Ryan Christopher Cramer, 30, was charged with two counts of felony battery. He was later released from the Escambia County Jail on a $4,000 bond.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the residence shortly after noon on Sunday after receiving a report of a male who had attacked a female family member and was “going crazy.” Upon arrival, deputies found Cramer’s mother and father at the home, both bleeding and suffering from multiple injuries to their faces, heads, and arms.

According to the arrest report, the incident began following a dispute over a mess in the bathroom. The situation escalated rapidly when Cramer allegedly became extremely angry, grabbed his mother, and violently threw her to the ground. She struck her head on the bathtub, which reportedly caused a severe jaw injury and a momentary loss of consciousness.

When his father ran into the bathroom, Cramer is accused of attacking him, striking him repeatedly in the face and pushing him out of the room. Both parents were treated on the scene and subsequently transported by Escambia County EMS to Sacred Heart Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Cramer fled the scene on foot before deputies arrived but was located shortly thereafter by circulating units near the intersection of Kingsfield Road and Highway 297A. Upon being detained, the suspect told a deputy that he had not taken his prescribed medication that day and became very angry after smoking a cigarette.