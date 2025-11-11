Bratt Elementary School Honors Local Veterans (With Gallery)

November 11, 2025

Bratt Elementary School recently held a program to honor veterans in the community.

After a program presented by the third grade, the school held a parade through its hallways to give all of the students an opportunity to show their love and appreciation to the veterans in attendance. Many veterans were also recognized on an Honor Wall.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

