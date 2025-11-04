Blue Wahoos To Be The ‘Pensacola Sky Jockeys’ During Some 2026 Games

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos unveiled a new alternate identity that pays tribute to the community’s strong ties to military aviation. With a blue and yellow color scheme reminiscent of the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Pensacola Sky Jockeys will take flight at Blue Wahoos Stadium during select games throughout the 2026 season.

Fitting Pensacola’s status as the “Cradle of Naval Aviation,” the Sky Jockeys jersey features the team wordmark in a sharp, angular font to match livery on the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet flown by the Blue Angels. The cap features a fierce, anthropomorphic fighter jet sporting aviator sunglasses and baseball bats on its wingtips.

“The Pensacola Blue Wahoos have enjoyed a strong relationship with our military community since we first took the field in 2012, and that partnership has only grown in recent years,” said Blue Wahoos assistant general manager Anthony Aspenson. “Our players have visited the Blue Angels on the flight line at N.A.S. Pensacola, and the Blue Angels have reciprocated with frequent flyovers during Blue Wahoos home games. When we think about what makes Pensacola special in the world of Minor League Baseball, our special connection with the Blue Angels is near the top of the list. We can’t wait to take the field wearing uniforms that recognize this unique point of Pensacola pride.”

The Blue Wahoos launched the Pensacola Mullets brand in 2016, and have worn the uniforms of their fun-loving alter egos for every Thursday home game since 2021. In 2023, the Blue Wahoos unveiled the Pensacola Pok-Ta-Pok brand identity as part of Minor League Baseball’s “Copa de la Diversión” celebration of Hispanic culture.

Photos/images for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.