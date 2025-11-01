Believe: Northview Chiefs Plant Their Flag With Emotional 28-14 Win Over Flomaton (With Gallery)

Believe.

That was the single word Northview Chiefs head coach Doug Vickery wrote on a marker board.

He believed in his Chiefs, his boys, as he headed back to Flomaton High School on homecoming night for the Hurricanes, the team he led to a state championship and left last year after 19 years as head coach.

And Friday night, the Chiefs planted their flag on the Hurricanes’ field with a 28-14 win on the night that the lights went out.

“God has rejuvenated me. He’s humbled me, because I got cocky when I was here (at Flomaton). And I’ve learned so much,” Vickery said in the team huddle after the game. “That’s why I do it because the boys have bought in, and God has blessed me so much with you guys.”

As he spoke, the Flomaton stadium lights were cut, and the Northview players erupted into chants of “Our house, our house!”

“You know you done made them mad when they turn the lights out!” Vickery yelled.

For a photo gallery, click here.

After a long pass from Northview quarterback Caleb Levins to Tyson Phifer to set up first and goal from about the 5-yard-line, Levins was in for the touchdown to give Northview a 6-0 lead. The Hurricanes answered by Zykenzie Martin to punch it to put Flomaton up 7-6.

Northview’s Levins then found Phifer on a long pass, setting up another Levins touchdown. With a good 2-point conversion, Northview held a 14-7 advantage at the half.

With 7:04 to go in the third quarter, Northview’s Jackson Helton returned an interception from about 60 yards out to make it Northview 20, Flomaton 7. After a Flomaton TD, Levins added another touchdown for the Chiefs with 52.7 seconds left in the game for the final 28-14 score.

Northview’s season came to an end at 3-7 over all, 1-4 in the Rural Davison. Flomaton ended their regular season at 6-4, 3-3 in 3A Region 1 as they head into playoffs next week in Montgomery.

For a photo gallery, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.