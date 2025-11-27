Balloons Over Broadway: North Escambia Students Learn True Story Of Macy’s Parade Balloons

Thanksgiving means the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Last week, students at several North Escambia elementary schools held parades of their own after reading the book “Balloons Over Broadway: The True Story of the Puppeteer of Macy’s Parade” by Melissa Sweet. The book brings to life the inspirational story of the puppeteer who invented the giant balloons in the parade. The book tells the story of Tony Sarg, a self-taught immigrant with a fascinating imagination.

The collage illustrations coupled with Sweet’s storytelling portray Sarg’s joy in his childhood inventions and his ingenious balloon creations that still bring delight to viewers around the country.

For photos from Byrneville, McArthur and Lipscomb elementary schools, click here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.