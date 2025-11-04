Arthur Odom Sworn In As New Flomaton Mayor (With Gallery)

Arthur Odom was sworn in as the new mayor of Flomaton on Monday, replacing Jim Johnson. Johnson served six consecutive terms on the town council beginning in 2000 before being appointed mayor after the May 2023 resignation of Dewey Bondurant.

Council members Susan Fountain, Anna Lee, Kay Wagner, and Roger Adkinson were also sworn in. Adkinson was named mayor pro tem.

The council approved Odom’s request to postpone the official selection of town clerk, police chief and public works supervisor until he has time to speak with the individuals.

Odom said he looks forward to working for the citizens of Flomaton, and “Working with my council members. Sometimes we’re going to disagree, but we have to put our personal feelings aside and do what’s best for the town,” he said.

NorthEscambia.com and submitted (top) photos, click to enlarge.