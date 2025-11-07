Annual Byrneville Elementary Fall Festival Is This Evening

November 7, 2025

Byrneville Elementary will host its annual Fall Festival this evening, Friday November 7, from 4-7 p.m. at the school, 1600 Byrneville Road. The event, organized by the Byrneville PTO, promises an evening packed with family-friendly fun, games, and fall festivities.

Festival-goers can look forward to games, food, a hayride, Wipeout course, haunted house, carnival rides, rock climbing, a mechanical bull, and much more.

There will also be  a basket auction with exciting items up for bid. The event is a fundraiser for the Byrneville Elementary School PTO.

Admission is free, and activities are designed for all ages.

Pictured:  Scenes from the 2024 Byrneville Elementary Fall Festival. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business, political candidate or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 