Annual Byrneville Elementary Fall Festival Is This Evening

Byrneville Elementary will host its annual Fall Festival this evening, Friday November 7, from 4-7 p.m. at the school, 1600 Byrneville Road. The event, organized by the Byrneville PTO, promises an evening packed with family-friendly fun, games, and fall festivities.

Festival-goers can look forward to games, food, a hayride, Wipeout course, haunted house, carnival rides, rock climbing, a mechanical bull, and much more.

There will also be a basket auction with exciting items up for bid. The event is a fundraiser for the Byrneville Elementary School PTO.

Admission is free, and activities are designed for all ages.

Pictured: Scenes from the 2024 Byrneville Elementary Fall Festival. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.