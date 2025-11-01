Alleged Century Drug Dealer Charged With Attacking Customer With A Kids Chair

An alleged Century drug dealer has been charged with attacking a customer with a kids folding chair.

Kiauna Shanne Grice, 35, was charged with battery and criminal mischief with property damage She was arrested this week on outstanding warrants for the alleged incident on October 9.

The victim went to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Century Precinct to file a complaint. The man told deputies that he had gone to her Backwoods Road residence to purchase spice from Grice and that an argument broke out after the transaction. The victim claimed that as he sat in his dad’s Dodge truck, Grice grabbed a child’s folding camping chair and struck him in the head. The strike also caused damage to the truck’s passenger-side window, estimated at $250.

The vehicle owner, who was present during the dispute, corroborated the account, telling deputies that he witnessed Grice strike both his son and the truck with the chair. Deputies noted a visible lump on the alleged victim’s head at the time of the report.

When investigators interviewed Grice at the scene, she acknowledged having an argument with the victim but denied striking anyone. However, deputies noted the appearance of the chair and the damaged window were consistent with the victim’s account, leading them to prepare a warrant affidavit for the charges.

Grice was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $7,500 bond.

The alleged victim, who had claimed to have purchased spice from Grice, was not charged with any crime.