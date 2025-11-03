Two Children Killed In Mobile Home Fire In Escambia County; Three Others Injured

November 7, 2025

An early morning fire claimed the lives of two children in Escambia County.

The fully involved mobile home fire was reported shortly before 1 a.m.  at Grand Oak Mobile Home Park on Flaxman Street, in the block behind the Escambia High School campus.

A dog was also discovered dead, and three other people were transported to the hospital.

Additional information has not yet been released.

File photo.

