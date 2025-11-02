Escambia County Felon Pleads Guilty To Firearm Possession

An Escambia County convicted felon has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge.

Jerney Jabara Purifoy, 33, entered the plea in federal court to possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon.

Court documents reflect that deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the Purifoy’s residence. In his bedroom, deputies located a loaded 9-millimeter handgun. In another room, deputies located a loaded .22 caliber AR15-style rifle.

Purifoy has prior felony convictions for aggravated battery and fleeing or eluding law enforcement, and he also has a pending case in Escambia County state court related to animal cruelty, animal fighting, and confinement of animals without sufficient food or water.

He faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced in February.