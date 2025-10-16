Worship And Witness: Hundreds Attended Northview FCA’s Fields Of Faith Event

red

Hundreds of people attended the Northview High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes Fields of Faith service Wednesday night in the school’s Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium.

“You want to see a revival in Escambia County?” asked Pastor Phil Fischer of Dogwood Park Baptist Church as he urged those in attendance to spread the word about salvation. “The labors went out, with urgency to take the Gospel to people that don’t have the Gospel.”

Several students gave their testimony during the service, which included worship music and concluded with about 300 people forming a prayer circle on the Northview football field, stretching from red zone to red zone.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Fields of Faith is a national student-led initiative. “Students invite, pray for, share with, and challenge their peers to read the Bible and follow Jesus Christ. An athletic field provides a neutral, rally point where a community can come together,” according to national organizers.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.