Woman Killed In Highway 4 Crash In North Santa Rosa County

A Santa Rosa County woman lost her life in a crash Monday afternoon in north Santa Rosa County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 54-year-old Milton woman lost control of her vehicle, ran off the roadway for an unknown reason, and struck a utility pole. She was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The crash occurred about 1 p.m. on Highway 4 west of Three Notch Trail, or about six miles east of Berrydale.