Walnut Hill Heritage Festival Will Be Held Saturday

The fifth annual Walnut Hill Heritage Festival will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The event will take place at the Walnut Hill Community Center at 7850 Highway 97, just north of Ernest Ward Middle School and the Walnut Hill Fire Department.

The day, sponsored by the Walnut Hill Ruritan Club, will feature vendors, live music, food, hay rides, antique vendors, arts and crafts, bounce houses, face painting, family magic show and much more.

Admission is free.

Pictured: The 2024 Walnut Hill Heritage Festival. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.