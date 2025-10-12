Walnut Hill Heritage Festival Celebrates The Community’s History (With Photo Gallery)

Under beautiful blue skies with an 1880’s log schoolhouse as a backdrop, the fifth annual Walnut Hill Heritage Festival on Saturday celebrated the community’s history Saturday.

The day, sponsored by the Walnut Hill Ruritan Club, featured vendors, live music, food, hay rides, antique vendors, arts and crafts, bounce houses, face painting, a family magic show and much more.

The one-room log schoolhouse was built around 1880 at a cost of $40. It was flattened by Hurricane Ivan in 2004 and rebuilt at its current home next to the Walnut Hill Community Center on Highway 97.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.